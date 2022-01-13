$6.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.17 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $32.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 4,629,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,045. Lennar has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.