Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 679,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,380. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

