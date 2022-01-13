U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 120,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,955. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.