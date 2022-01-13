Refinable Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $594,894.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $594,894.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.75 or 0.07580564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.38 or 0.99342725 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

