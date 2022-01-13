StarterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,817.81 and $52.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ?and ?intuitive ?platform fundraising ?tool for ?entrepreneurs, ?innovators ?and ?creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ?rights ?and ?privileges ?to ?their ?owners ?when ?using the ?CoinStarter ?platform ?and ?its ?family ?of ?services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

