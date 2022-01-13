Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and approximately $4.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $378.46 or 0.00886361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00256715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003777 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,954,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

