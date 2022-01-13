Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.75

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $7.91. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 54,077 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

