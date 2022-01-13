BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.82

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.82 and traded as low as C$101.22. BRP shares last traded at C$103.31, with a volume of 297,263 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

