Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.54

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.54 and traded as low as C$21.16. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$21.81, with a volume of 42,517 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.04 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.