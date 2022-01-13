Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 709,708 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 963,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 411,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 65,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

