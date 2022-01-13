Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Grows By 587.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

