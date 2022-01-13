OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Cap of $370.65 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $370.65 million and $1.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,969,540 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

