Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 184,843,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

