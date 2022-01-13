Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $3.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 271,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.