Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $3.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 271,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.