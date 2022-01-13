Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,141. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.