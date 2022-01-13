Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,141. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

