Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,894.57

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,894.57 ($25.72) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.43). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.47), with a volume of 434,090 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,878.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.