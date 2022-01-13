Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.44

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.44 and traded as high as C$39.67. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 134,960 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2496589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

