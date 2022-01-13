Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.07

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.07 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 66.20 ($0.90). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 66.05 ($0.90), with a volume of 415,131 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.14. The company has a market cap of £343.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

