ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRTTY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Get ZOZO alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.