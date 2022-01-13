WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.08

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 425657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

