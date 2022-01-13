Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.57

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 132942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.