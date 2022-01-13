Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 990,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,047. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.