Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 242,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,606. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $503.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

