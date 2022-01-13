Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $544.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.69 million and the lowest is $540.84 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

VNTR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 75,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,324. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

