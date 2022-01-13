NuCypher Market Capitalization Reaches $453.09 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $453.09 million and $61.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007082 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

