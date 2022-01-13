Gary L. Crocker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

