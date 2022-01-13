Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

