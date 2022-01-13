First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 31658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.