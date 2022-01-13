BSCView (BSCV) Price Reaches $0.0172

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $202,489.77 and approximately $7,488.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07628250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.57 or 0.99758217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067364 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

