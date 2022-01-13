Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in December

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SKPGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
