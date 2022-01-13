Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in December

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SKPGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

