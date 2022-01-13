RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,633,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 158,675,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,505,625. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.