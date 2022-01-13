Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.30 ($82.16).

ETR:G24 remained flat at $€61.54 ($69.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.52. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

