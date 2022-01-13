TradeStars (TSX) 1-Day Volume Tops $55,237.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $55,237.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07628250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.57 or 0.99758217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067364 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TSXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.