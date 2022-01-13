Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Critical Analysis

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Proterra alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Proterra and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of -3.74, indicating that its share price is 474% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.43 $6.18 billion $4.81 6.42

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11%

Summary

Honda Motor beats Proterra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.