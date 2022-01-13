Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96.

On Friday, November 5th, Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 614,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,722. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

