Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 76,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

