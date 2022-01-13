Geoffrey M. Price Sells 12,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 2,794,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.