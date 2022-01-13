Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $5,496,265.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MORN stock traded down $17.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.86. 278,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,647. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.62.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.