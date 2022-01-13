Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 1,950,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,079. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 171.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

