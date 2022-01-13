TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.65. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 18,246 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

