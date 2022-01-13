NestEGG Coin (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $126,203.85

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $126,203.85 and approximately $779.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00035544 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

