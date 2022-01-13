Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after buying an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 3,704,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

