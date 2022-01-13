Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$3.17. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 1,441,926 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCW. raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. The company has a market cap of C$788.73 million and a PE ratio of -38.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

