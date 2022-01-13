IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $835.47

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 835.47 ($11.34) and traded as high as GBX 836 ($11.35). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 821.50 ($11.15), with a volume of 561,170 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($16.09) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.79).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 793.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 835.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

