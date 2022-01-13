Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$1.97. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 381,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.