Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 197,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -1.45. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitesco will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

