H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

HEOFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

