Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.