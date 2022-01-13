$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

