Kuai Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $749,496.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $429,095.56 and $749,496.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

